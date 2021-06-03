Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

GS opened at $383.44 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $384.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.