Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 279.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

