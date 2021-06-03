Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 119.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOT opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

