Robert E. Dorrance Sells 138,372 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.59 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

