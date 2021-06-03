Robert E. Dorrance Sells 138,372 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,827,208.32.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.59 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$159.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
