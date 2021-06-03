RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RFIL stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 million, a PE ratio of -152.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares valued at $51,185. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.