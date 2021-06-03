Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim Buys 619 Shares

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP James J. Kim acquired 619 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,526.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.