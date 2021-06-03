Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,816 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

