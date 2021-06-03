Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

