Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,879 Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIC stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

