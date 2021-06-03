Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

