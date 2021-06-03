Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.