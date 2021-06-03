Reviewing Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) & CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and CyberArk Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 CyberArk Software 0 3 12 0 2.80

Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $164.18, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $371.19 million 2.11 $25.19 million $0.76 21.05 CyberArk Software $464.43 million 10.70 -$5.76 million $0.55 231.20

Magic Software Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberArk Software. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.50% 14.47% 8.82% CyberArk Software -4.96% 0.76% 0.34%

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats CyberArk Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpc, a hybrid integration platform as a service; Magic SmartUX, a mobile development application platform; and FactoryEye for virtualization of production data. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast management. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, and industrial sectors; and public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Service that provides artificial intelligence based and security-first approach to manage identities, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

