Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

