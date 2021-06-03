Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

