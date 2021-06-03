Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $29,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after buying an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $176.91 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.20. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

