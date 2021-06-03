State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.25 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of MOS opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

