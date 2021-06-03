Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $2,531,678.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,638,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,953,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,508 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,573. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

