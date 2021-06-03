Shell Asset Management Co. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $154.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

