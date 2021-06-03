The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

