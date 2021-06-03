Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.75. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, ICAP upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.