Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 188,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

