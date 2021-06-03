Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Post $1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

