Anthony M. Jabbour Buys 13,900 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 21.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 62.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

