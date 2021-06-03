Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $45.48 on Thursday. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

