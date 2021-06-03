Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $129.26 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

