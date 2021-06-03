Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,269.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

