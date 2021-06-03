State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Penumbra worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $253.56 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.48 and a one year high of $320.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.83. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,584.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.