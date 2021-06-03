Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.