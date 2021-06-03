Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $254.07 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

