State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,960 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NiSource worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in NiSource by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $12,660,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $272,936. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.