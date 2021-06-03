Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,616 shares of company stock valued at $33,828,437 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

