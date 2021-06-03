FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

