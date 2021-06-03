Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.60. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $143.51 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

