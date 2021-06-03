State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ECL opened at $214.96 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

