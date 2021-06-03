State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

