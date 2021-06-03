RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 29th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.64 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RBB. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

