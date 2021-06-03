RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the April 29th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.64 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on RBB. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
