Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $599.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

