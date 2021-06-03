Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 437 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $467.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.80. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.03 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.