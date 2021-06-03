Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.