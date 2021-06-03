SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,158,000.

SPDW opened at $38.00 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

