Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $48.58 on Thursday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52.

