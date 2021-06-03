Brokerages Set RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) PT at $16.25

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $556.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

