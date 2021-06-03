Backer Marianne De Purchases 600 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $15,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of KRON stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.
About Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.
