Backer Marianne De Purchases 600 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Backer Marianne De bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $15,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

