FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

