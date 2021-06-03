Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann Sells 400 Shares

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,000.

Paul Edmund Franzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, May 29th, Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$59.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. Pollard Banknote Limited has a twelve month low of C$14.93 and a twelve month high of C$67.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 37.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.80.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

