Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $8,036,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 28,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

