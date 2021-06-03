Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 930 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.