Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 982 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $195.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

