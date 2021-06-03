Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $108.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

