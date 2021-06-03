Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,351,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.13. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

